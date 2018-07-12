France CPI was stable in June, rose by 2.0 percent year on year

Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
İçişleri Bakan Yardımcısı kim olsun?
Karpuz üreticisi sıkıntılı... 20 kuruşa alıcı bulamıyor
Ödemişli karpuz üreticisi sıkıntılı
Adnan Oktar'a operasyon, Oktar ve çok sayıda gözaltı
Adnan Oktar gözaltına alındı
Dünya Kupası'nda ilk finalist Fransa
Istanbul, July 12 () - In June 2018, France Consumer Prices Index (CPI) was stable over a month, after an acceleration in May (+0.4 percent after +0.2 percent in April). Year on year, consumer prices rose by 2.0 percent, as in the previous month.
According to the statement made by France National Statistical Institute (Insee);
"This stability in inflation reflected two opposing trends: a sharp year-on-year acceleration in energy prices and, to a lesser extent, in these of food and tobacco, while those of services slowed down.
"'Manufactured product' prices were unchanged after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month. Services prices were also stable after +0.1 percent in May.
 “This stability resulted from a rise in energy prices, less markedly than in May (+0.9 percent after +2.0 percent), offset by a downturn in food prices (−0.2 percent after 0.9 percent).
 “Seasonally adjusted, consumer prices were stable after a slight acceleration to +0.3 percent in May.
"Year on year, core inflation slighlty dropped: +0.8 percent after +1.0 percent in the previous month. The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) were stable after an acceleration in May (+0.5 percent); year on year, it grew by 2.3 percent, as in the previous month.
"Energy infation sharply gathered pace in June 2018 for the third consecutive month (+12.3 percent year on year after +10.0 percent).
"Petroleum product prices rose more than in May (+21.0 percent year on year after +17.0 percent): falling in June 2017 (−2.2 percent over a month), their prices increased in June 2018 (+1.2 percent), but less pronounced than in the previous month in the wake of Brent prices (+3.5 percent). Moreover, gas prices strongly grew (+6.0 percent year on year after +4.1 percent)."

