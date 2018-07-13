Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
İçişleri Bakan Yardımcısı kim olsun?
İçişleri Bakan Yardımcısı kim olsun?
Karpuz üreticisi sıkıntılı... 20 kuruşa alıcı bulamıyor
Ödemişli karpuz üreticisi sıkıntılı
Adnan Oktar'a operasyon, Oktar ve çok sayıda gözaltı
Adnan Oktar gözaltına alındı
Dünya Kupası'nda ilk finalist Fransa
Dünya Kupası'nda ilk finalist Fransa

EU agrees on budget for 2019, commitments and payments rose

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 13 () - EU ambassadors agreed the Council's position on the 2019 EU draft budget in advance of  negotiations with the European Parliament. In total, the Council foresees 164.1 billion euros in commitments and 148.2 billion...

EU agrees on budget for 2019, commitments and payments rose

Hilal Sarı / Istanbul, July 13 () - EU ambassadors agreed the Council's position on the 2019 EU draft budget in advance of  negotiations with the European Parliament.
In total, the Council foresees 164.1 billion euros in commitments and 148.2 billion euros in payments for next year’s budget.
Compared to 2018, this is a +2.09 percent increase in commitments and +2.34 percent increase in payments.
Hartwig Löger, Austrian Federal Minister for Finance made following remarks in the statement made by the Council;
"The Council has continued to pursue a balanced approach to the annual budgetary process.
"We will make sure that financial resources are focused on our current priorities such as economic growth, migration and security, and the best performing programmes.
"Where justified by our analysis, some of the figures proposed by the Commission have been reviewed.
"Member states have also ensured that there will be sufficient margin in the budget to react to unexpected needs.
"I am pleased that the strong backing for the Council’s position gives the presidency a solid basis for its negotiations with the European Parliament."

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner325