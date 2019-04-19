Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
Ekrem İmamoğlu mazbatasını almaya böyle gitti
Elazığ'da 3.6 büyüklüğünde deprem
Elazığ'da 3.6 büyüklüğünde deprem
YSK, Keskin'de verilen mazbatayı iptal etti
YSK, Keskin'de verilen mazbatayı iptal...
SİHA ilk test uçuşunu yaptı
SİHA ilk test uçuşunu yaptı

Closures of sole proprietorships rose by 27.46 pct. annually

Istanbul, April 19 () - The number of closed sole proprietorships rose by 27.46 percent annually in March while the number of newly established companies fell by 43.12 percent. According to The Union of Chamber and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) the...

Closures of sole proprietorships rose by 27.46 pct. annually

Istanbul, April 19 () - The number of closed sole proprietorships rose by 27.46 percent annually in March while the number of newly established companies fell by 43.12 percent.
According to The Union of Chamber and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) the number of newly established companies, cooperatives and the number of sole proprietorships increased by 5.42 percent,  20.51 percent and 4.18 percent  respectively according to the previous month.
The number of closed companies, the number of closed cooperatives increased by 2.4 percent,  32.5 percent while the number of closed sole proprietorships decreased by 26.36 percent according to the previous month.
The number of newly established companies, the number of cooperatives and the number of sole proprietorships decreased by 5.52 percent, 15.32 percent and 43.12 percent respectively according to the same month of the previous year.
The number of closed companies decreased by 12.57 percent, while the number of closed cooperatives and the number of closed sole proprietorships increased by 10.42 percent and 27.46 percent respectively, according to the same month of the previous year.
In March, 1,082 companies with foreign partners were established. 563 of these companies had Turkish partners, 80 had Iranian partners and 73 had Syrian partners.
Of the 1,082 foreign shareholding companies established, 93 are incorporated companies and 989 are limited liability companies.
During the first three months period of the year 2019, the number of closed companies the number of closed cooperatives and the number of sole proprietorships decreased by 8.59 percent, 6.79 percent and 40.7 percent respectively according to the same period of the previous year.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.

banner314

banner336

banner328