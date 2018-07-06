Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
China implements retaliatory tariffs on imports from the US

Elif Varan / İstanbul, 6 Temmuz () - China implemented retaliatory tariffs on some imports from the US or Friday, state media reported, immediately after new U.S. duties had taken effect. The move signals the start of a full-blown trade war between the...

Elif Varan / İstanbul, 6 Temmuz () - China implemented retaliatory tariffs on some imports from the US or Friday, state media reported, immediately after new U.S. duties had taken effect.
The move signals the start of a full-blown trade war between the world’s two largest economies, after President Donald Trump's administration had initially made good on threats to impose steep tariffs on Chinese goods.
At midnight Washington time, the U.S. imposed new tariffs on $34 billion of annual imports from China. This prompted Beijing to respond in kind with levy tariffs on 545 items of U.S. imports — also worth $34 billion, state-run newspaper The China Daily reported Friday.
A spokesperson at China’s ministry of commerce said;
“It seriously jeopardizes the global industrial chain … Hinders the pace of global economic recovery, triggers global market turmoil and will affect more innocent multinational companies, general companies and consumers.”

