Bombardier confirms the closing of the C Series transaction

Istanbul, July 2 () - The closing of the previously announced C Series transaction between Airbus SAS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR), Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B) and Investissement Québec came into effect on July 1st.

Airbus now owns a 50.01 percent majority stake in C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), while Bombardier and Investissement Québec (acting as mandatory for the government of Québec) own approximately 34 percent and 16 percent respectively. CSALP's head office, primary assembly line and related functions are based in Mirabel, Québec.

Furthermore, as previously announced, Bombardier has issued today in the name of Airbus SAS warrants exercisable for a total number of 100,000,000 Class B shares (subordinate voting) in the capital of Bombardier, exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price per share equal to $1.74 US, being the U.S. dollar equivalent of $2.29 Cdn on June 29, 2018.

