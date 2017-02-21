Yorum Yap Yazdır Facebook'ta Paylaş
GAZİOSMANPAŞA'DA KAHVEHANEYE SİLAHLI SALDIRI
Gaziosmanpaşa'da kahvehaneye silahlı saldırı
Ahmet Türk: Diyalog ve barıştan başka bir seçenek yok
"Kürtler özgürleşmeden Ortadoğu özgürleşmez"
Başbakan Yıldırım'dan bozkurt işareti
Başbakan Yıldırım'dan bozkurt işareti
Alman devlet kanalından “Türkiye’de zor durumdaki sığınmacılar organlarını satıyor” iddiası
Alman devlet kanalından Türkiye'deki sığınmacılarla...

Nigeria asks AU to intervene over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

James Archibald / Cape Town, Feb 21 () - Nigeria yesterday requested that the African Union (AU) intervene to stop what it said were "xenophobic attacks" on its citizens and other Africans in South Africa, following a spate of weekend attacks on...

Nigeria asks AU to intervene over xenophobic attacks in South Africa

James Archibald / Cape Town, Feb 21 () - Nigeria yesterday requested that the African Union (AU) intervene to stop what it said were "xenophobic attacks" on its citizens and other Africans in South Africa, following a spate of weekend attacks on Nigerian-owned businesses in Attridgeville, in Pretoria West.

South African news site enca.com reported that the Nigerian presidency had said there was a need for the AU to "intervene urgently" in the attacks, adding that about 116 Nigerians had been killed in South Africa over the last two years.

News site Vanguard Nigeria reported that senior special assistant to Nigeria’s president on foreign affairs and the diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa called on the South African government to take decisive measures to protect Nigerian citizens and other Africans in the country, especially as more attacks were expected this week.

Speaking to News Agency Nigeria, Nigerian Union president Ikechukwu Anyene said: “Five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church have been looted and burned by South Africans.”

“The attack in Pretoria West is purely xenophobic and criminal because they loot the shops and homes before burning them,” he said, adding that the pastor of the church had been wounded and was in hospital receiving treatment.

Anyene said he had received information that more attacks were planned for Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, a community group, Mamelodi Concerned Residents, also plans to march against foreign nationals on Friday, saying that the government has prioritised the employment of foreigners ahead of locals and accusing foreigners of hijacking buildings and dealing in drugs.

İlgili Galeriler
FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi FETÖ 1389 askeri personel TSK'dan ihraç edildi, İşte ihraç listesi
İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi İşte TSK'nın yeni komuta kademesi
CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı CHP lideri Kılıçdaroğlu'na yumurtalı saldırı
Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı Aylan'ı fotoğraflarda yaşattı
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, pornografik, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.