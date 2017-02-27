Police stop suicide attack in Algeria

James Archibald / Cape Town, Feb 27 () - An attempted terrorist attack on a police station in the city of Constantine in Algeria was foiled by police last night.

A policeman stationed outside the police station saw the attacker approaching and opened fire after firing several warning shots, triggering the explosive belt that the attacker was wearing, according to the Algerian Press Service (APS).

"A policeman who was in front of the police headquarters located below a building housing a dozen families has strongly responded. He repeatedly shot the explosive belt worn by the terrorist,” a police spokesman told APS.

Two policemen suffered "minor" wounds in the explosion and the public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the attack.